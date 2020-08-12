Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd gets in touch

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Todd Grimshaw tries to get back in touch with his mum Eileen.

Next week, Mary promises Sean an evening on the sofa wrapped in their Ben Shephard blanket and a game of Jenga with Twiglets. But Sean’s suitably underwhelmed.

Mary and Sean open Eileen’s letter (Credit: ITV)

However their lives get a lot more exciting later in the week when they open Eileen’s post. they’re shocked to see a letter from Todd demanding a thousand pounds.

They tell Todd’s former partner Billy and he says they must tell Eileen. But Sean hatches a plan to see if it really is Todd.

They all hatch a plan (Credit: ITV)

He texts Todd and is shocked when he gets a reply asking for the money to be his in Victoria Gardens.

Having planted the bag of fake cash Mary Sean and Billy wait for Todd to turn up. Will Todd show up?

Coronation Street: Todd’s return

It was announced on Monday (August 10) that Todd will be returning to the cobbles.

However Bruno Langley will not be returning to the role and instead Todd will be played by Gareth Pierce.

Todd is coming back later this year (Credit: ITV)

Currently Eileen is in Thailand visiting her other son Jason. But when his friends find a letter from him, they try their best to track him down.

The letter will spark months of intrigue and mystery. However Todd will finally break his cover much to the relief of Eileen and his friends.

What happened to Todd?

In 2017, Billy and Todd became guardians of Billy’s goddaughter. The couple became close to the teenager, but her grandmother Geraldine was attempting to gain full custody.

Todd was previously played by Bruno Langley (Credit: ITV)

Todd ran away with Summer but when the police tracked them down, Todd assaulted a police officer.

He ran off on his own, leaving his family, boyfriend and friends behind.

But where has Todd been all this time and why doe he need the cash?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

