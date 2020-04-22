Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim's put in an awkward position with Geoff and Kevin

In tonight's Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 22), Tim finds himself in an awkward position with his dad Geoff and best mate Kevin.

In a preview clip for tonight's Corrie, Sally and Tim discuss the details of their upcoming wedding with Abi and Kevin.

There's double trouble in the Rovers tonight as Kevin offers to be Tim's best man, putting Tim in an awkward position!



Then, as Johnny leaves for the airport, Scott assures him there are no hard feelings about the past. What is it that connects them?#Corrie | @ITV | @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/RVF2zzjiPD — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) April 22, 2020

Sally asks Abi to be her bridesmaid at their nuptials which Abi gladly accepts.

Kevin then turns to Tim and says: "So I'm guessing you want me to be your best man then?"

Awkwardly, Tim agrees and soon he gets Sally on her own and tells her about the situation he's found himself in.

He tells Sally that only five minutes ago he asked his dad, Geoff, to be his best man.

Both Kevin and Geoff think they're going to be Tim's best man (Credit: ITV)

Sally responds by saying: "First two wives and now two best men. Oh it could only happen to you."

But what will Tim do? We can't imagine Geoff will be happy when he finds out.

However it looks like there's going to be more trouble in the Metcalfe family next week.

Geoff and Yasmeen

Unbeknownst to family and friends, Geoff has been abusing wife Yasmeen for months and taken control of her life.

In next week's episodes, Yasmeen discovers she's tested positive for chlamydia. But when Geoff finds out, he immediately accuses her of cheating.

And when Yasmeen brings up the escorts he's been seeing, Geoff gets even more angry. He soon declares she caught the STI off her ex-husband, Sharif and proceeds to starve her as punishment.

Later Geoff storms out to the shop, but while he's out he watches Yasmeen through the secret camera. He's intrigued to see her shoving clothes into a holdall and locking it under the stairs.

Yasmeen discovers she has an STI (Credit: ITV)

When he comes home, he asks Yasmeen to open the cupboard. But as she pretends to look for the 'missing' key, he grabs it from her pocket forcing her to open it.

Later in the week, Geoff confiscates her phone before locking her in the house. When he returns home, Sally invites Geoff and Yasmeen to the reopening of the Bistro.

As they prepare to leave, Geoff forces Yasmeen to wear a red dress, which is clearly way out of her comfort zone. As he steers her to the Rovers, she's shocked to learn Geoff is paying for Sally and Tim's wedding.

Yasmeen learns Geoff is paying for Tim and Sally's wedding (Credit: ITV)

When they return home, Geoff goads Yasmeen as he tucks into his food without offering her any.

He cruelly states the dress was meant for one of his maany escorts. Hungry, Yasmeen snatches a bottle of wine. But as a struggle ensues, Geoff ends up slumped of the floor.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

