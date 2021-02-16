Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim makes a shocking revelation to Yasmeen

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Tim makes a shocking revelation to Yasmeen. But will she be able to cope with the news?

In next week’s scenes Yasmeen is thrown when a customer asks her about Geoff and says she wants to book his magic act. Unsure of what to do, Yasmeen flees the restaurant.

Later Elaine suggests that they remove all traces of their abuser from Speed Daal. But in doing so, Alya unearths a stack of unopened final demand letters and Yasmeen pales.

Alya opens the pile of final demands with concern. She resolves to seek professional advice, worried the stress will tip her Gran over the edge.

When Imran reminds Alya that Yasmeen has yet to settle her legal fees, Alya starts to realise that her Gran’s financial problems are much worse than she imagined.

Coronation Street Spoilers: The bailiffs turn up

Alya soon tells Yasmeen that she’s made an appointment with the bank and their only hope is to explain how Geoff forced her into taking out the debts.

Alya suggests to her Gran that she should sell the community centre in order to pay off her debts, but she won’t listen.

Yasmeen looks through her old jewellery box and suggests to Alya she could sell some jewellery that her ex-husband Sharif gave her.

Having found the jewellery box at work, Alya returns it to Yasmeen. But they’re soon interrupted by a knock at the door. When Alya opens the door she finds two bailiffs demanding payments of the debt.

Alya desperately tries to explain that Yasmeen isn’t responsible for the debt.

The bailiff explains to Alya that they will be putting in place a repayment plan. However if Yasmeen doesn’t keep up with the payments, they’ll seize the goods instead.

Later, Alya and Yasmeen attend a meeting with a bank manager who gently explains that because she signed the loan agreements, they are her responsibility.

However Yasmeen begins to suffer from a panic attack when she’s convinced that the manager is Geoff. Terrified, she flees the room.

Having returned home, Alya urges Yasmeen to consider selling the community centre as it would solve all of her money issues.

Tim makes a shocking revelation to Yasmeen

Later, Yasmeen tells Alya, Ryan and Elaine that she knows they’re doing their best to help her, but they have to let her start making her own decisions if she’s going to move on.

After Tim gets a call from Geoff’s solicitor, he’s left in shock.

He reveals o Sally that according to Geoff’s will he know owns half of No.6 and a quarter of Speed Daal.

How will Yasmeen take the news?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

