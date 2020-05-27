Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim learns the truth about Geoff

In next week's Coronation Street, Tim learns the truth about Geoff hiring escorts. But what will his reaction be?

The police arrive and order Alya to hand over the keys to No.6. Knowing there's nothing she can do, she shoves the keys at Geoff.

Having finally gained entry, Geoff retrieves his hidden camera. The radio DJ then deletes the footage of their final argument and deletes it.

Geoff deletes the camera footage (Credit: ITV)

But when Tim suddenly appears, will Geoff be forced to explain himself?

The truth about Geoff's meetings come to light

Meanwhile Imran confides in Alya he has been through Geoff's bank account and has noticed he's frequently been going to a hotel bar in town.

Yasmeen reluctantly admits her husband has been hiring escorts. Alya's shocked but pleased they may finally have some concrete evidence to help her gran's case.

Imran tells Alya what he found (Credit: ITV)

However her mood soon changes when Imran reveals Yasmeen intends to plead guilty.

Meanwhile Sally suspicions of Geoff are growing. After speaking to Alya, Sally is disgusted to hear Geoff has been sleeping with escorts.

Tim is in disbelief but his dad's obvious discomfort gives it away. Will Tim still stand by his dad?

Geoff twists the truth

As he realises the truth will come out in court, Geoff admits he hired escorts but lies about his reason for doing so.

He claims he only hired them as Yasmeen refused to have sex with him.

Sally is disgusted when she learns about Geoff sleeping with escorts (Credit: ITV)

Sally is disgusted with her father-in-law but Tim stands by him. He reckons it can only help Geoff case and says it proves Yasmeen had a motive for trying to kill him.

Geoff goes to the police to reveal this but Alya is worried she's played straight into his hands.

Will Yasmeen tell people about the abuse she has suffered? (Credit: ITV)

When Yasmeen tells Alya that Geoff gave her an STI, Alya is horrified and begs her gran to expose Geoff for what he is and to tell the court the truth.

Will Yasmeen reveal the extent of Geoff's abuse?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

