Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim goes under the knife, but will he survive?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tim goes under the knife, but will Sally forgive him before his operation?

From his hospital bed, Tim begs Kevin to speak to Sally for him and convey how sorry he is and how much he loves her.

Will she forgive him before he goes under the knife?

Tim goes in for his operation (Credit: ITV)

As the anaesthetic starts to take effect, Tim hears a commotion in the hospital corridor as Sally is arrested by a police officer.

Tim wakes up with hazy memories of Sally’s arrest and figures it must have been a dream.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally goes after Maria

Later Sally and Faye pay Tim a visit. When Sally reveals the developers are refusing to back her campaign because of the article in the Gazette.

Faye wonders if another candidate provided the picture to ruin her election chances.

Furious Sally reckons she’s right and approaches Maria.

Sally blames Maria for the pictures (Credit: ITV)

Later Sally sends the Gazette a picture of Maria with a 4×4 gas guzzler.

When Maria says it was Councillor Cameron who provided the Gazette with compromising pictures of Sally, Sally is taken aback.

Sally promises she’s going to stop with politics and focus on him, but Tim is sceptical.

Will Sally give up politics for good?

In hospital Sally throws Tim a 50th birthday party (Credit: ITV)

Sally blows up balloons, determined they should celebrate Tim’s 50th birthday in the hospital but Tim’s mum Elaine is disapproving.

She’s adamant he needs rest, not a party.

With Tim due home the next day, Elaine offers to move in and help look after him. Tim is delighted, but it’s clear Sally isn’t completely thrilled by the idea.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.