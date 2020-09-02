Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim finally sees Geoff is a monster

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Tim finally sees Geoff’s true colours. But how will Geoff react?

Geoff abused his wife Yasmeen for over a year, but when she stabbed him in self defence, she ended up in prison and is awaiting her trail for attempted murder.

Over the past few months more and more information has come out to prove Geoff isn’t as innocent as he seems, but despite this, his son Tim has stuck by his side.

Tim has stood by Geoff (Credit: ITV)

However next week Tim sees his dad’s true colours, realising he was wrong about Yasmeen.

In the upcoming scenes Tim and Sally are still at loggerheads. Geoff assures Tim that he is the innocent party and a weary Tim promises him he believes him.

Meanwhile Sally confides in Cathy about the CCTV and Cathy points out any footage will be on Geoff’s laptop.

Geoff finds Sally in the house (Credit: ITV)

Sally tells Faye she wants to get a book for Yasmeen so she can get the keys to No.6.

When she spots Geoff’s laptop she puts it in her handbag, just as Geoff returns.

Having escaped from the house, Sally shouts for help and Tim takes her home.

Faye tries to recover the footage (Credit: ITV)

She tells her husband she took Geoff’s laptop to try and view the CCTV footage. With Faye’s help they try to download the deleted camera app and footage.

Has Geoff finally been caught out?

Soon the police arrive at No.4 and tell Geoff new evidence has come to light and they need to ask him more questions.

The police arrive to talk to Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim finally sees Geoff’s true colours

Later, a heartbroken Tim is worried for Elaine’s safety and tries to track her down. Having spotted Tim, Geoff hurries over, but what does he have to say?

Later Tim returns from Bolton and tells Sally, Alya and Imran that there was no sign of Elaine and judging by the pile of post on her mat, she hasn’t been there for a while.

Tim apologises to Alya for not believing her sooner (Credit: ITV)

Tim apologises to Alya telling her he’s sorry he failed to see what Geoff was like all along.

Is it all finally over for Geoff?

Corrie on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV. Friday 11th September will be an hour long episode.

