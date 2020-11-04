Coronation Street spoilers reveal the courts comes to a decision about Oliver.

In next week’s scenes Leanne and Steve are gutted to see Wendy has taken Dr Howard’s side.

Tracy arrives at the family court for Oliver’s hearing but Leanne makes it clear that neither she nor Nick are welcome to attend.

Leanne and Steve sit in court (Credit: ITV)

Steve suggests to his wife that she leaves him and Leanne to it and Tracy is upset.

Dr Howarth tells the court that in her view, it would be an act of kindness and compassion to switch Oliver’s life support off.

Later, after a gruelling day in court, Leanne knocks back a bottle of wine and suggests Steve take her to bed.

Dr Howarth tells the court her view (Credit: ITV)

But Leanne soon comes to her senses and apologises for making a pass at Steve. When Steve returns home, Tracy is suspicious.

She begins to quiz Steve and he admits that Leanne came on to him, but she was drunk. Tracy is left shocked.

Tracy confronts Leanne at the hospital but Leanne ends up breaking down in tears.

Coronation Street: Leanne and Steve speak in court for Oliver

It’s Steve and Leanne’s turn in court. Leanne gives her evidence and says Oliver responds to certain stimuli.

When the Trust barrister suggests his reactions are involuntary, Leanne is forced to admit that it’s possible.

Leanne gives her evidence in court (Credit: ITV)

But she tells the court that all she wants to do is save her son.

Later, at the hospital, Nick arrives at Oliver’s bedside. Toyah soon reminds him that he is banned from visiting. But when she sees how upset he is, she relents and allows him to stay.

Meanwhile, Steve urges the judge to give Oliver some more time as one day they might find a cure.

When Leanne arrives at the hospital, she’s furious to find Nick there (Credit: ITV)

With the hearing over, an emotionally drained Steve and Leanne head out. But when Leanne arrives at the hospital, she’s furious to find Nick there.

The court come to a decision

Knowing it’s the day that the judge will announce her decision regarding Oliver, Tracy, Amy, Emma and Simon all gather at No.1 and nervously await the news.

Steve and Leanne sit in silence as the judge delivers her statement regarding Oliver’s situation.

The judge concludes that it’s in Oliver’s best interests that he has his life support withdrawn (Credit: ITV)

She concludes that it’s in Oliver’s best interests that he has his life support withdrawn.

In the hospital, Toyah receives a call from an anguished Leanne and Sarah fights back her tears.

Leanne announces that she wants to launch an appeal. Steve reluctantly agrees but it’s clear he’s not convinced.

Steve finally tells Leanne that they have to let Oliver go (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Natasha approaches Nick outside his flat and invites herself in for a cup of tea.

Steve and Leanne return to the hospital and had straight to Oliver’s room. Steve finally tells Leanne that they have to let Oliver go and he can’t back her in her decision to appeal.

