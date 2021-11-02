Coronation Street SPOILERS: Summer’s crush on Daniel angers Max?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal smitten Summer desperate to date Daniel, while Max pines after her.

As her teacher and much-older neighbour, Daniel only sees Summer as a friend, but she doesn’t get it.

Instead, Summer is misreading the attention he’s giving her as he helps with her Oxford application as evidence that he feels the same.

Meanwhile, she hasn’t noticed that Max is making puppy dog eyes at her during their tutoring sessions.

What will happen next in this potentially explosive love triangle?

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer and Daniel

Summer loves getting attention from handsome Daniel (Credit: ITV)

They have an awful lot in common, but Daniel only sees Summer as a child he’s helping to teach.

However, when she offers to babysit for him as a thank you for his help, Daniel agrees.

She asks Max to meet her at Daniel’s flat for their lesson, but fails to notice how much the young lad enjoys her attention.

As he gazes at her adoringly thanking her for their session, Summer is oblivious to Max’s growing feelings. Is she going to break his heart?

Meanwhile, Daniel is also clueless about Summer’s feelings for him.

He’s just delighted to have someone to watch Bertie when he needs extra help.

Read more: Coronation Street: Leanne and Toyah’s conversation about ‘replacing’ Natasha leaves viewers appalled

It turns out that having Summer on standby is very useful for the single dad, and he rewards her by sharing his takeaway when he gets home.

But when Summer overhears Daniel chatting with Adam about his love life, she makes a big mistake.

She can hear Adam warning Daniel that his choice of partner could get him in trouble and presumes he means her.

Summer doesn’t realise that he’s actually dating Daisy instead.

Ticket to heartbreak

Reality bites for Summer (Credit: ITV)

Sadly for Summer, she’s about to find out that she’s not his first choice.

When she spots some tickets to a play on Daniel’s desk, she’s sure he’s going to ask her to go.

But when Daniel asks the smitten schoolgirl what she’s doing that night, it’s only to find out if she can babysit.

Read more: Who is Stu in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Bill Fellows before?

Still, Summer agrees and stays with Bertie as Daniel takes Daisy to the play.

There’s no hanging about when he gets home as he chases Summer out as quickly as possible.

She’s hurt when she sees Daniel then sneak Daisy in for a night of passion.

Will she get over her crush, or is this situation going to get complicated? And will Max turn nasty when he realises Summer’s affections lie elsewhere?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

