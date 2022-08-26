Coronation Street spoilers: Summer’s birthday blast from the past

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal the details of Summer‘s 18th birthday, which include an emotional blast from the past and a secret revealed.

The day ends with Summer upset with Billy and rowing with Aaron. Can everyone make amends so her big day isn’t a total disaster?

Billy has something to give to Summer (Credit: ITV)

A lunch bunch for Summer

Billy organises a slap-up lunch at Speed Daal to celebrate Summer’s big birthday.

But there’s one present that Summer isn’t expecting.

Billy hands her a letter which Summer’s dad, Drew, wrote for her to read on her 18th birthday.

With Drew knowing he was dying, he had prepared for Summer’s future.

Firstly, by asking Billy to be her guardian.

And secondly by providing this note to give her when she came of age.

Drew asked Billy to take on Summer (Credit: ITV)

Can Summer face the past?

Summer is shocked and not sure how to react to the letter.

She admits to Billy that she’s scared of reading what’s inside.

Unsure, she decides to leave it until later and get on with her party.

But there’s trouble to come.

Summer is upset at both Aaron and Billy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer’s secret revealed

Summer’s upset when Billy reveals he’s had a call from her diabetic nurse.

During a recent appointment, Summer had rejected the idea of having a glucose monitor fitted.

Aaron was concerned that she wouldn’t even consider it, so he tipped the wink to Billy that he might want to look into it.

Summer has had trouble accepting her diagnosis ever since she received it. Something Billy is painful aware of.

So, when he tells Summer that the nurse has called to say she’s eligible for the monitor, Summer realises he must have gone behind her back.

Summer’s furious with all her men (Credit: ITV)

Aaron in the firing line

Summer is upset, feeling that Billy and Aaron are conspiring against her.

She ends up taking her anger out on Aaron, the pair having a big row.

Upset, Summer opens her dad’s letter.

As she reads the words her dad wrote for her five years before, how will she feel?

And will it change her attitude to the current situation?

Everyone wants Summer to have the happy birthday she deserves after all her troubles. And maybe now she just can.

