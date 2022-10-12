Coronation Street spoilers: Summer gets shock offer after revealing she’s pregnant

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Paul finds a positive pregnancy test in Summer’s jacket.

After recently being dumped by Aaron, Summer is shocked to discover that she is pregnant and immediately gets worried.

But, why does Summer have concerns in Coronation Street spoilers?

Summer’s pregnant! (Credit: ITV)

Chesney finds a positive pregnancy test

Summer helps out with a charity clothes swap and helps run a stall with Asha and Nina but is upset when she sees Aaron pass by.

Aaron explains that he still wants the best for Summer but has to prioritise his injured dad.

Later on, Gemma is thrilled with the jacket she bought from the clothes swap and shows Chesney.

However, when she’s out of the room her phone rings in her pocket.

As Chesney goes to answer the call, he’s shocked to see a positive pregnancy test fall out of it.

Gemma tells Ches that it’s not hers, making him breathe a sigh of relief.

The quads and Joseph are more than enough for the couple.

With a random pregnancy test in hand, Gemma wants to find out whose it is and starts questioning Daisy and Carla.

However, when Paul sees the jacket, he’s stunned when he realises that it’s Summer’s.

Summer struggles to process things (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s secret is out

Paul confronts Summer about the test and is shocked when Summer reveals that she’s back with Aaron, telling him that it’s a decision that the couple will make together.

Later on, Esther suggests that Summer joins her for lunch at the Rovers as a thanks for helping out with the clothes swap.

Aaron and Summer join her and realise that Billy is also joining them.

The lunch is destined to fail when Paul makes a comment about Summer, making Billy realise that she’s pregnant.

Summer runs out of the Rovers upset that Paul revealed her secret.

Esther follows Summer out of the pub and tells her that she would love to adopt the baby.

She can’t have kids of her own.

Will Summer agree to give her baby to Esther?

Summer shares her worries (Credit: ITV)

Aaron listens to Summer’s concerns in Coronation Street spoilers

Summer tells Aaron her worries about having a baby as well as struggling to deal with her diabetes.

Aaron then realises that raising a baby will be a big challenge for the couple.

When Summer goes home, more concerns are raised when Billy, Todd and Paul discuss the pregnancy.

They worry that this could be a trigger for Summer’s body dysmorphia.

Will the pregnancy make Summer ill again?

Is raising a baby too much to take on?

