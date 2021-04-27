Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Seb and Nina are left for dead in a brutal attack.

In next week’s episodes Nina and Seb scour the internet for a suitable necklace for Abi to wear on her wedding day.

The Weatherfield teens are involved in a big storyline (Credit: ITV)

But when Seb makes a light-hearted comment about buying Nina an engagement ring, Roy’s troubled.

Meanwhile, when Asha suggests another evening in with a box set, Corey’s unimpressed and tells her he’s going to meet his mates.

Corey meets up with Kelly in Speed Daal and Nina watches as they openly flirt with each other.

Summer and Eli join Kelly and Corey in Speed Daal. Corey and Kelly continue to flirt with each other. But Summer feels uncomfortable and points out Asha wouldn’t like it.

Nina spots Kelly and Corey flirting (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Nina goes to see Asha and mentions that she saw Corey flirting with Kelly in Speed Daal.

When Seb suggests to Nina that they’ve taken things too quickly and that he should move out, Nina is taken aback. She starts to question his feelings for her.

On the day of the Stag and Hen parties, Sally has arranged dinner at the Bistro for the hens, while Kevin’s stags are heading for Speed Daal.

Seb is delighted when his mum asks him to give her away and presents her with the necklace.

Coronation Street spoilers: Seb and Nina attacked

At Corey and Asha’s flat, he tells her he is going out to meet his mate Eli. But Eli soon pulls up in a stolen car.

Asha goes with Corey, Eli, Kelly and Summer (Credit: ITV)

Desperate not to let him down Asha gets in the car with Kelly and Summer. They soon stop at a wasteland and get out the beer and turn up the music.

But Asha and Summer are horrified to discover the vehicle is stolen. As Kelly berates them, Corey joins in.

Summer is uncomfortable when they’re horrible to Nina (Credit: ITV)

Devastated, Asha heads home and meets Amy on her way back.

Meanwhile a loved up Seb and Nina are walking along the canal when they come across the gang.

When a drunk Eli and Corey start making nasty jibes at Nina, Summer becomes uneasy and heads home.

Kelly slaps Nina (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kelly slaps Nina across the face after being egged on by Eli.

As Nina and Seb hurry away the gang start to chase them and the couple find themselves subject to an unprovoked and vicious attack.

Seb and Nina are attacked (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina and Seb rushed to hospital

The stags and hens continue their celebrations oblivious to what’s gone on until the police arrive on the street to break the devastating news that Seb and Nina have been attacked.

In the hospital, the nurse tells Roy that Nina has sustained several blows to the head and is undergoing an operation.

Roy finds out Nina is in surgery (Credit: ITV)

As a horrified Abi takes in the extent of Seb’s injuries, the doctor assures her they’re doing everything that they can and they’re hopeful he will make a full recovery.

Soon Kelly returns home and does her best to mask how scared she is.

Realising she’s drunk, Imran and Toyah tear a strip off her and order her to knuckle down.

Kelly gets home and tries to hide her terror (Credit: ITV)

Asha returns home from Amy’s to find Corey already there. He lies, making out he’s been home ages and has been worried about her.

Aadi calls at Asha’s flat and tells them that someone has beat up Seb and Nina and now they’re in hospital.

Asha reels and Corey pretends to be shocked.

Kevin and Abi cancel their wedding

The doctor explains to Abi that they’re going to run some tests on Seb. Worried sick Abi asks Kevin to cancel their wedding.

As Kevin hurries out, Abi listens to the voice message Seb left her shortly before he was attacked.

An emotional Abi tells Seb how much she loves him and he’s wheeled away for his scan.

Soon Nina regains consciousness and tells Roy and Abi that all she can remember was seeing Corey and his mates.

Nina struggle to remember the attack (Credit: ITV)

Spotting Corey and Asha outside of their flat, Abi storms over.

Corey tells Kelly not to say anything. Hearing Summer is suspicious, Corey warns her to keep quiet or Billy will find out she was in a stolen car.

Is her life in danger too?

Asha is shocked by the attack, but completely oblivious to Kelly and Corey’s involvement.

Corey asks Asha for an alibi

Corey tells Abi he knows nothing about the attack and is as shocked as she is. But when he makes out he got on well with Nina, Asha’s perplexed.

Abi questions Corey (Credit: ITV)

Corey swears to his girlfriend that he’s innocent but it would be best if she told police he was with her all evening.

The police question Nina and she recalls how she went on a walk with Seb and came across Corey and Kelly but struggles to remember anything about the attack.

Meanwhile the doctor tells Abi that Seb’s tests were inconclusive so they’re going to run them again. Abi tries to remain positive, but will Seb be okay?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

