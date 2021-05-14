Coronation Street SPOILERS: Summer goes missing as she struggles to deal with guilt over the attack?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Billy is concerned when Summer’s school tell him she hasn’t turned up. Is she going to be okay?

Last week Seb and Nina were attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends. Summer was there before the attack, but left before anything happened.

After learning about the attack, Summer started to suspect Corey’s involvement. But later she discovered her friend Kelly and Corey were both involved in what happened to Seb and Nina.

Summer left before the attack happened (Credit: ITV)

Summer began blaming herself, saying she should’ve made Kelly leave when she did.

In Wednesday’s episodes (May 12) Kelly was charged with GBH of Nina and Seb’s murder.

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, March 14) Laura calls at Imran and Toyah’s flat.

She tells them that once Kelly has been released, she’s coming to live with her and she wants her daughter back and Imran is furious.

Summer felt she should’ve made Kelly when she did (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Billy gets a message from Summer’s school explaining she didn’t turn up this morning.

Knowing it’s unlike her to skip school, Billy is concerned about her. Has she run off or will she turn up?

Coronation Street: What’s next for Kelly, Corey and Asha?

Next week Aadi wonders why Asha has decided to defend Corey and reckons she’s hiding something.

Asha tells her brother how she despises Corey. She reckons he’s guilty as sin and she’s only pretending to take his side in the hope he will slip up and she can get to the truth.

Nina and Seb were beat up by Corey and his friends. Seb later died from his injuries (Credit: ITV)

Later Roy is perturbed to find a bin bag full for Nina’s dresses. Asha offers to look after them in the hope Nina will change her mind and Roy is grateful.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

