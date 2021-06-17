Coronation Street spoilers reveal Summer Spellman gets a devastating diagnosis in upcoming scenes.

Ever since Nina and Seb’s attack, Summer has struggled with guilt. She has not been eating or sleeping properly.

This week she’s told she is suffering with stress and anxiety, but next week she gets a shocking diagnosis.

Billy is worried about Summer. Later he finds her on the floor (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Summer takes Billy and Todd out for Father’s Day Lunch at the Bistro. However when she keeps going to the toilet, then makes the excuse to leave to go back to revising, Billy is worried.

Todd suggests that it’s time he moved in properly. They soon get back to the flat and find Summer collapsed after a dizzy spell.

All thoughts of Todd moving in are put on hold.

Summer collapses, but is she going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Billy and Todd think she has an eating disorder leaving Summer horrified.

However as Billy tries to reassure her, she faints again.

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer gets a devastating diagnosis

Summer is taken to the hospital. Soon everyone is floored when she is diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Summer struggles to take in the news that she’ll need to manage her condition by having injections.

Teenager Summer is diagnosed with type one diabetes (Credit: ITV)

Later she puts on a brave face as she tells Billy and Todd how the doctor has shown her to check her blood sugar and inject herself with insulin.

As Summer returns home, Billy tells Todd that he’s changed his mind and reckons that he should move in, leaving Todd thrilled.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Next week Coronation Street will air for an hour episode on Sunday (June 20), Monday (June 21), Wednesday (June 23) and Friday (June 25).

This week’s episodes of Corrie are currently on ITV Hub.

