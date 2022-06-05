Coronation Street Summer and Aadi split image
Coronation Street spoilers: Summer destroys Aadi’s life after ruining her own future?

A drama in the exam hall could have big consequnces

By Steven Murphy

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal there is exam scandal ahead for Summer as disaster strikes.

But rather than Summer seeing her dreams crash and burn in Corrie, could it be Aadi who ends being the one to take the fall?

Corrie Aadi and Summer talk on the sofa
Aadi hopes to boost Summer’s passing power (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s brainwave

Having had to abandon one of her exams due to her blood sugar level, Summer is hoping the appeal the school has lodged will succeed.

She has a final exam left to sit, and is touched when Aadi arrives to show his support.

He gives her a set of hand-written revision cards he’s made to help her studies.

However, as the day of the exam arrives, things take rather a turn.

Corrie innocent Aadi is shocked when he's accused of cheating
The finger is pointing at Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Who’s the cheat?

After the exam gets underway, Summer opens her blood sugar testing kit to reveal that she has hidden the revision cards in there.

However, when the invigilator heads her way she panics, grabbing the kit and making out she has to test her levels.

Outside, when she opens the bag, she’s shocked to discover the cards aren’t there.

Meanwhile, in the exam hall the invigilator spots the cards lying on the floor.

As they are next to Aadi’s desk and in Aadi’s handwriting, she jumps to the obvious conclusion – that Aadi has been planning to cheat in the exam.

Summer Spellman and her teach look on in horror as Aadi is accused of cheating in Coronation Street
Summer is left in a big quandary (Credit: ITV)

Will Summer take the blame?

Summer is in turmoil as she realises what’s happened, but doesn’t speak out.

With Aadi soft on Summer, he doesn’t reveal the truth either.

However, his dad Dev correctly susses that Aadi is covering for Summer.

Coronation Street Dev and Asha want Aadi to tell the truth when he and Summer are called for a meeting at school
Will Dev lose his cool with the kids? (Credit: ITV)

Frustrated that Aadi would sacrifice his future for a teenage crush, Dev delivers some harsh words.

He reminds Aadi that Summer has a new boyfriend, and he’ll gain nothing by covering for her.

Aadi’s left hurt by his words, but will they have the desired effect?

Later, both Aadi and Summer are called to a meeting at the school.

Will the truth now be revealed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

