Coronation Street spoilers reveal Billy is horrified when she finds out Summer went joyriding in a stolen car. But will she tell police what she knows about the night of the attack?

Last week, Seb and Nina were attacked by Corey, Kelly and their friends. But viewers were devastated when it was revealed Seb had failed his brain stem tests and had died.

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, May 10) Abi is frustrated and determined to find Seb’s attacker herself. She begins to quiz Nina, but Nina gets upset and admits it’s all a blur.

Abi quizzes Nina about the attack (Credit: ITV)

When Kevin tells Dev that Nina remembers seeing Corey and Kelly shortly before the attack and he’d be wise to keep Asha from Corey, Dev is aghast.

Kelly is panicking and asserts to Corey that they’re in big trouble.

Coronation Street spoiler: Summer talks to Todd about the night of the attack

Meanwhile Summer unburdens herself to Todd. She explains to him that she was there the night that Seb and Nina were attacked, but left before anything happened.

The police call at the builder’s yard flat and arrest Kelly, leaving Toyah stunned. Asha watches in horror as Kelly is taken away by police.

Meanwhile Summer tells Billy that she went joyriding in a stolen car, leaving Billy horrified.

Billy is horrified to find out Summer went joyriding in a stolen car (Credit: ITV)

He insists she must go to the police and tell them what she knows. But will she?

At the station, a terrified Kelly refuses to answer police questions, while back at home the police take her belongings for forensic examination.

Soon Imran returns home with Kelly, but warns she isn’t out of the woods.

Later this week Amy tells Paul that someone in their class was being nasty to Summer and she ran off, upset.

Summer partly blames herself for what happened (Credit: ITV)

Worried, Paul promises to look for her. Later Paul finds a downcast Summer in Victoria Garden.

She confides in him that she feels partly to blame for the attack and that she should’ve made Kelly leave when she did.

Will Summer tell the police what she knows?

