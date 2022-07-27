Coronation Street spoilers Stu Yasmeen
Soaps

Coronation Street Spoilers: Stu’s criminal past exposed

Stu's criminal secret is about to be exposed. How will Yasmeen react?

By Entertainment Daily

Recent Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Stu Carpenter‘s criminal past is about to be exposed.

Fans have been left wondering about Stu’s shady past, ever since the soap opera began dropping hints about Stu’s previous life before Weatherfield.

It was recently revealed that Stu has a secret adult daughter, Bridget. His past was alluded to as they spoke this week, and Bridget seemed scared of him.

Stu tracked Bridget down to her home and attempted to speak to her. However, the reunion was not a happy one, with Bridget being less than welcoming.

Corrie Bridget is annoyed to see Stu
Stu’s criminal past was first hinted at when he tracked down his adult daughter, Bridget (Credit: ITV)

What is Stu’s criminal secret?

As they talked, Stu begged that Bridget hear him out, referring to an incident that happened 34 years ago.

“I didn’t hurt that girl, I promise you,” Stu said, pleading for his daughter to listen.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kevin’s violent outburst as the pressure gets too much

Ultimately, Bridget was  unable to move on, and closed the door on Stu.

The precise details of Stu’s crime are still unclear, other than it happening 34 years ago, and involving a mystery girl.

Stu’s ex-wife, Lucy arrives in Speed Daal with a bombshell secret from Stu’s past (Credit: ITV)

A visitor from the past

However, his dark past will come back to haunt him back in Weatherfield.

As the Gazette publishes a piece on his recent charity work, Stu is horrified to see that he is front and centre in the article.

This leads to a visit from his ex-wife, Lucy, at Speed Daal. In front of Stu’s partner, Yasmeen Nazir, she demands that Stu stay away from Bridget.

Before she leaves, Lucy drops a bombshell secret from Stu’s past. Yasmeen orders that he leave the restaurant.

Yasmeen uncovers Stu's secret
Yasmeen is horrified as Lucy reveals Stu’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Later, she meets up with Lucy in Victoria Garden.

What does Lucy tell her?

What is Stu’s criminal secret?

Is Stu’s world about to come crashing down?

Read more: Who is the cast of Coronation Street in 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Josie Gibson wearing red on This Morning
Josie Gibson switches up This Morning style again as appearance leaves viewers divided
Luca Bish on Love Island
Love Island: Luca Bish’s ‘gross’ ‘act’ on Gemma Owen
Helen Skelton appears upset
Helen Skelton shares fears for her kids as she admits she feels ‘stupid’
Paul O'Grady being interviewed TV
Paul O’Grady issues post-Covid health update as concerned fans rally round
Julia Bradbury on This Morning
Julia Bradbury makes health changes after being given shock odds of her cancer returning
Peter Andre speaks during a TV appearance
Peter Andre pays touching tribute to his dad Savvas on his birthday: ‘My father, my hero’