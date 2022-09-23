Coronation Street spoilers: Stu gets breakthrough as he works to prove his innocence

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Stu gets a breakthrough in proving his innocence, after Dee-Dee Bailey finds Lennox’s address.

Stu heads to Lennox’s house, to confront him over his handling of his case.

Will Lennox give Stu what he needs in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

Bridget’s hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Bridget and Alya clash in Coronation Street spoilers

Dee-Dee Bailey arrives on the cobbles and proves to be the solicitor Stu so desperately needs.

She takes on Stu’s case and tells Alya to speak to Bridget again to go over the statement made by Lucy.

Like Alya and Zeedan, she recognises that something isn’t adding up with the police inquiry.

However, Bridget just reconfirms her mum’s initial statement once Alya starts asking questions about the night of the murder.

She then tells Alya to leave her alone or she’ll call the police on her.

Is Bridget hiding something?

Will Alya be able to prise out the truth?

Stu finds Lennox (Credit: ITV)

Stu gets a breakthrough

With Alya’s chat with Bridget reaching a dead end, Dee-Dee keeps working on finding as much information as she can.

In a major breakthrough, she finds the address of Lennox.

Viewers will know that Lennox was the officer who handled Stu’s murder case but treated him unfairly, pressuring him into confessing.

Stu was questioned for hours on end without any food or sleep.

After finding the original tapes from Stu’s interrogation, Alya and Zeedan realised that one was missing, with Stu telling them that Lennox was responsible for his conviction.

Once Dee-Dee tells Stu that she’s found Lennox’s address, he grabs the paper with the address on and heads over to confront the officer.

Banging on Lennox’s door, he’s a man who wants answers.

However, will Lennox give him what he wants?

Or will he make things worse?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stu prove his innocence? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!