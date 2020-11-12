Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve fights Leanne over Oliver’s future

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Steve fights Leanne over Oliver’s future.

This week, Steve and Leanne went to court to try and fight to keep Oliver’s life support machine on. However spoilers for Friday’s episode reveal the judge concludes that it’s in Oliver’s best interests that his life support is withdrawn.

Leanne announces she wants to launch an appeal. But later, Steve tells her he can’t back her decision.

Leanne wants to launch an appeal (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Leanne meets up with Imran and Elliot to discuss her appeal but Imran warns her Steve needs to be fully on board.

Leanne tries her best to change Steve’s mind. But with Steve having made his feelings clear, he implores her to drop the appeal.

Steve implores Leanne to drop the appeal (Credit: ITV)

Later, Tracy confides in Emma that she’s worried about how Amy will deal with Oliver’s death. Emma comes up with the idea that they should make a memory box.

Tracy and Emma share their memory box idea with Amy.

Coronation Street: Jane Danson praised for her performance

Recently fans praised actress Jane Danson for her performance as Leanne broke down during court scenes.

In the scenes, Leanne gave evidence telling the court how Oliver reacted to certain things. But doctors believe any reactions Leanne recorded were involuntary reflexes.

Fans recently praised Jane Danson for her performance (Credit: ITV)

When Leanne was asked if it was a possibility Oliver’s movements were involuntary, she yelled: “All right yes. It’s a possibility Is that what you want me to say?”

But when the barrister said she had finished asking questions, she panicked and began speaking about Oliver, explaining she would do anything to save him.

Viewers commended the actress on her performance in the emotional scenes.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

