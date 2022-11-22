Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen kills again as he spikes Audrey’s drink?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, as Stephen grows increasingly desperate, he makes a plan that could kill mum Audrey. Will he go through with it?

This comes as he faces pressure with his humiliating new job.

Meanwhile, the walls close in as his financial woes continue to add up.

Will Stephen put Audrey in danger to save his own skin?

Will Stephen’s financial woes cause him to kill Audrey? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen struggles with his new job

As the week begins, Stephen takes a new job to make ends meet.

As a delivery driver for a fast food company, he takes on a job bringing food to Drake at a trendy ad agency.

When Stephen turns up, Drake is amused to see that Stephen has been forced to take such a menial job.

Frustrated, Stephen calls the fast food agency and tells them to shove their job.

Skint Stephen is also under pressure from ex-wife Gabrielle (Credit: ITV)

Stephen tries to back out of Audrey’s holiday plans

Later, Stephen tells Nick that sending Audrey on a cruise with Sam may not be such a good idea.

He tells Nick that he thinks Audrey might be drinking again.

However, Nick insists that the holiday must go ahead.

Thwarted, Stephen is left fuming.

What will he do next?

Stephen secretly plays Audrey’s drinking habit against her and Nick (Credit: ITV)

Stephen puts Audrey’s life in danger?

Later Stephen invites Nick and Audrey to join him at the Rovers to talk about the cruise.

Stealing the antidepressants from Audrey’s bag, he crushes them into a fine powder.

With Audrey in the loo, he pulls out the crushed tablets intent on spiking her drink.

Will he go through with it?

Later, he takes a call from Gabrielle.

She tells him that she has cancelled his car contract.

Then, Sarah asks Stephen for a lift to a meeting.

With the walls closing in, Stephen is growing increasingly desperate.

Will this force him to put Audrey’s life in danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

