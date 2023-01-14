Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen kills again

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Teddy remembers the details of his accident and confronts Stephen.

Stephen then silences him.

How does Stephen kill again in Coronation Street spoilers?

Teddy knows that Stephen lied (Credit: ITV)

Teddy’s memory comes back

In the Rovers, Stephen chats to Gail, sharing his concerns that Elaine might have got the wrong idea about their friendship.

Overhearing and seeing Stephen sitting with Elaine, Teddy joins them to try and rescue Stephen.

Stephen thanks Teddy as he offers to buy him a drink.

However, Teddy’s memory gradually starts to come back, making Stephen worry that he could expose him.

Elaine’s left wondering why Stephen borrowed her money and then has distanced himself from her.

Later on, Teddy tells Stephen that he’s no longer going to go to Canada.

Stephen feels relieved.

However, Billy mentions something that triggers Teddy’s memory to fully comeback.

He now remembers everything about the day he got run over.

Will he expose Stephen as a murderer?

Teddy is Stephen’s next victim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen kills Teddy

Remembering their conversation just before the accident, Teddy confronts Stephen.

He tells Stephen that he remembers their conversation and thinks that he did something to Leo.

Stephen tells Teddy that they can talk things through in the factory.

Secretly, he wants to get Teddy out of sight before he publicly exposes him.

Inside Underworld, Teddy points the finger at Stephen.

He suggests that Stephen killed Leo so that he could be with Jenny.

Teddy then threatens to go to the police.

However, as he goes to leave the factory, Stephen hits him over the head.

Teddy lies dead.

Will Stephen get away with murder – again? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen’s secrets ever come out?

Anyone who has got close to exposing Stephen’s secrets has met a rather grisly end.

Will Stephen cover up yet another murder without going noticed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

