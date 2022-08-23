Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen floored by Audrey’s snub

Recent Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Stephen is left reeling by Audrey‘s death confession next week.

Audrey has recently been in recovery after having tried to end her own life with an overdose.

And now, as the salon re-opens, Audrey reveals her suicide attempt to her family.

How will her family react to the news?

And what does this mean for Stephen’s shady business activities?

The Platt family gathers for the re-opening of Audrey’s Salon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey tells her family about her suicide attempt

Audrey’s shock confession comes as the Platt family gather for the salon launch.

At the party, Stephen badgers Audrey about signing the trust fund. Suddenly, Audrey reveals that she has changed her mind.

At home, Audrey admits to her family that she tried to take her own life. She explains that she attempted to overdose on pills.

Audrey tells her family that she tried to take her own life (Credit: ITV)

She then says that she’s made an ordinary will. Each will receive an equal share of her money.

The will, however, does not include Stephen – who previously said that he didn’t need her money.

Audrey’s confession leaves Stephen floored

Stephen reels as Audrey reveals all to the family.

His plans are suddenly in tatters.

Stephen is left floored when he learns he has been left out of Audrey’s will (Credit: ITV)

Since his return to Weatherfield, Stephen has been manipulating his family and neighbours. He is presently trying to wrestle control of the factory from Carla, using Sarah in his games.

Audrey’s money will have been instrumental to his plans.

Have his plans backfired?

How will Stephen react?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!