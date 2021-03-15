Soaps

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Simon to face prison as Kelly nearly dies?

Kelly bought drugs from Simon

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Simon goes to see Kelly in hospital. But will she tell the police where she got the drugs that put her there?

Last week, Kelly bought a couple of pills of Simon, planning to take them with Asha and Summer. However when Kelly took a pill by herself, Asha and Summer found her unconscious.

They rang an ambulance who took her to hospital and later when Simon found out what happened, he didn’t want to go to the police as he knew he’d get into trouble.

Simon goes to visit Kelly, but will she tell the police where she got the drugs? (Credit: ITV)

However this week, Simon pays Kelly a visit in hospital. He feels awful and tells her that if she wants to report him to the police then he will take what’s coming to to him.

Coronation Street spoilers: Simon in trouble with the police?

At the station Imran explains to Kelly that he’s been appointed to represent her and he needs to know where she got the drugs.

Meanwhile, Leanne panics when she can’t get an advance on her wages and Nick can only loan her £1k.

Leanne meets Harvey (Credit: ITV)

She meets Harvey and he makes it clear he wants the rest of they money or he’ll put her and Simon in hospital.

Back at home Leanne assures Simon that everything is sorted and Harvey is off their case. But as a relieved Simon heads off, Leanne pulls a bag of drugs from her handbag.

Later Kelly is released without charge. But has she told the police who she got the drugs from?

Will Kelly tell the police where the drugs came from? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Leanne has to do her first drop for Harvey. At a seedy flat, a menacing bloke ushers her in while he checks the pill.

Eventually released, her heart pounding, Leanne fights back tears.

Back on the street, Nick demands to know what’s going on, convinced she and Simon are hiding something.

Leanne fobs Nick off, but having taken a call from Harvey informing her that he’s lined up her next drop, a despairing Leanne realises she’s trapped and there’s nothing she can do.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

