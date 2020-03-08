Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shona returns and 'demands a divorce from David'

We revealed at the end of last month that Coronation Street's Julia Goulding had returned to the cobbles after maternity leave.

The soap announced that the actress was back filming as Shona Platt in a short video posted to social media.

Shona's been enjoying some time with her newborn (Credit: ITV)

Julia popped into shot and said: "Hi everyone you may be wondering why I'm wearing my Coronation Street warm coat.

"It's because Shona's back!"

Julia took just four months off after giving birth to her first child, son Franklin Wolf Silver, with husband Ben Silver.

She announced his November 30 arrival on Instagram, declaring: "Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us.

"Taken as I was in early labour on my due date. The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world. Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He’s changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life."

Well, now it seems Shona's return to Coronation Street will not be a happy one.

She has been at a rehabilitation unit in Leeds after waking from her coma after being shot, unable to remember husband David.

Shona didn't recognise her husband (Credit: ITV)

And, according to reports, things haven't improved for her and she's returning to Weatherfield to ask David for a divorce.

Jack P Shepherd, who plays David, recently told TV Times that David is on the edge, adding ominously: "David on the edge is capable of anything."

