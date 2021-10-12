Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shona dies as she rescues Jenny and Johnny?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal there’s danger on the cobbles as the sinkhole in the Platts’ back garden.

Earlier this year, Johnny and Jenny decided to end their marriage and this week Johnny makes the decision to leave the cobbles after seeing Jenny has moved on.

In upcoming scenes Debbie makes last minute preparations for her House of Horrors event and the drayman drops barrels of beer by the beer tent.

However nobody notices that as each barrel lands, a tiny amount of earth dislodges itself into the Platts’ sinkhole.

Soon a storm begins to blow in.

Coronation Street spoilers: The sinkhole gets worse

Meanwhile Johnny tells Carla that he’s going to Bali to be with his other daughter, Kate.

Later Carla breaks the news to Jenny that Johnny is moving to Bali, leaving her stunned.

At the House of Horrors the music suddenly cuts out and Ryan peers out of the tent through the rain.

He realises the generator has gone and there is a hole in the ground where it once was.

Johnny tells Carla he’s leaving (Credit: ITV)

Ryan shows Leo the hole. Leo tells David and Shona that he suspects it’s linked to the sinkhole in their garden and they need to evacuate the area.

Meanwhile in the beer tent, Jenny finds Johnny and tells him she hopes he isn’t leaving because of her.

Soon Ryan gets everyone’s attention and announces they all need to leave.

However a furious Debbie assures everyone there’s nothing to worry about.

Shona saves Johnny and Jenny?

As panic ensues, Shona watches in horror as Jenny look for Johnny only to be swallowed up by the ground.

Ignoring Shona’s warning, Johnny edges up to the sinkhole, determined to save Jenny.

Jenny falls down the sinkhole (Credit: ITV)

In the sewer Johnny hears Jenny’s cries for help and battles his way through the water towards her.

As the water continues to rise, Johnny assures Jenny that it’s only a matter of time before someone rescues them.

As the water continues to rise Johnny and Jenny scream for help, clinging to the ladder.

On the street, David and Shona help Leo prise open the manhole cover outside the factory.

Shona goes down the manhole to help Jenny and Johnny (Credit: ITV)

To David’s horror, Shona takes matters into her own hands and grabs a rope before disappearing into the manhole in search of Jenny and Johnny.

Will she make it out alive?

