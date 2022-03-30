Coronation Street spoilers: Shock split after baby bombshell?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Toyah comes to terms with the news about Imran and Abi, but she has some decisions to make.

What does this mean for Elsie’s adoption?

Toyah gazes at Alfie in his incubator after discovering the truth about Imran and Abi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah discovers the truth

A few weeks ago, Abi gave birth to Imran’s baby and currently Toyah has no idea that her fiancé is Alfie’s father.

This week Toyah fears Abi is back on drugs when she sees her with a package, unaware it’s Alfie’s paperwork.

She tells Kevin and he goes round to see Abi. While making tea, he looks for the package and makes a huge discovery.

Kevin finds Alfie’s birth certificate, which reveals Imran is Alfie’s dad.

Meanwhile Imran and Toyah are discussing Elsie’s adoption with the social worker, but is Kevin about to tell Toyah who Alfie’s father really is?

Next week Toyah comes to terms with the news about Abi and Imran, but she has to make an important decision about Elsie’s adoption.

Will she decide to keep Elsie or will she tell social services that they can’t adopt Elsie anymore?

Later Abi is surprised to find Toyah in the neonatal unit gazing at Alfie in his incubator.

Imran agrees to help Abi win custody of her son (Credit: ITV)

Toyah has news for Imran

Things look heartbreaking for Imran, as he says an emotional goodbye to Elsie.

He then tells Abi that he will help her fight to keep her son.

However, Toyah reveals some shocking news.

She announces that social services have reported him to the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority for his involvement in Abi’s custody battle.

But what does this mean for Abi?

Will she still have a chance of winning custody of her son? And could this be the end of Toyah and Imran?

