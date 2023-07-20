Sarah looks worried on Coronation Street; inset, Adam looking determined (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah’s baby secret exposed as Adam takes action?

Adam is determined to know the truth

By Joel Harley

Our Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Sarah Barlow’s baby secret may be exposed as Adam Barlow decides to take action. Demanding to know who the father is, Adam applies for a paternity test.

This comes after Sarah had an affair with Damon. She since fell pregnant, leaving Adam unsure whether or not Sarah’s unborn child is his own. Adam’s baby insecurities have begun to surface in the form of panic attacks.

Who’s the daddy? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Sarah at the sonographer with Adam and Gail on Coronation Street
It’s the day of Sarah’s pregnancy scan, but she and Adam are distracted (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s panic attacks intensify as Sarah heads into her baby scan

As the story continues, Adam tells Sarah that he suffered another panic attack. Later, as she and Gail pick up Stephen’s things from the flat, Sarah notices her paternity test results. But what do they reveal?

Later, at Sarah’s scan, the sonographer tells the family that the baby is healthy. She suggests a blood test to find out the sex.

When she offers a test for genetic diseases, Gail and Adam are confident that there are no genetic illnesses in their families. However, Adam notice Sarah’s unease.

Adam talks to Sarah on Coronation Street
Sarah prepares for the worst as Adam holds the truth in his hands (Credit: ITV)

Adam demands to know the truth

Later, Adam suffers another panic attack when Daniel asks him about the scan. He tells Daniel that he noticed Sarah’s discomfort and still doesn’t trust her.

Adam tells Sarah that he needs to know for sure that he’s the father. He reveals that he has asked the clinic to send written confirmation. But what will the paternity test reveal?

Adam holds Sarah on Coronation Street
Adam is revealed to be the baby’s father (Credit: ITV)

Who’s the daddy?

Sarah heads home to face her fate. There she finds Adam, clutching the letter. As he tears it open, she prepares herself for the worst.

However, Adam breaks into a smile and shows her the results – they prove that he’s the father. He tells Ken and Daniel that he plans to throw a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah.

But are the couple’s troubles over? Or are there further unpleasant surprises in store for Sarah and Adam?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

