Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sarah destroys marriage to Adam as she chooses Gary?

In upcoming Coronation Street, Sarah ends up lying to Adam as she uncovers the truth about Rick's disappearance. But will it tear Sarah and Adam apart?

Adam has been getting closer and closer to finding out that Gary killed Rick. However this week, it's Sarah who uncovers the truth.

In next week's episodes, Brian is annoyed that Bernie found a watch in the woods and sold it to Sarah for £50 without splitting the cash with him.

Bernie sells the watch to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Gary goes to apologise to Brian and Cathy and is panicked when the shopkeeper tells him Bernie found a watch in the woods.

Later, Gary gives Bernie a wad of cash and makes out he wants the watch back for his dad's birthday. He begs her to try her best to buy it back from Sarah.

Sarah refuses to sell it realising Gary wants it (Credit: ITV)

Bernie tries to persuade Sarah into selling her the watch back, offering her double what she paid.

However Sarah refuses when she realises Gary is after it and goes to speak to him, demanding to know if he killed Rick. How will he react?

Coronation Street: Gary is run over saving Sarah

Sarah runs from Gary (Credit: ITV)

Sarah runs off dialing 999 and straight into the path of a car. Gary manages to push her out of the way but is hit by the oncoming vehicle.

As Gary lies unconscious on the cobbles, Sarah begs him to wake up. Having witnessed the incident, Tyrone calls an ambulance.

Gary is hit (Credit: ITV)

Later a panicked Adam and Maria arrive at the hospital.

Sarah explains how she was on her phone and stepped out in front of the vehicle and Gary saved her life.

Adam senses Sarah is lying about what happened (Credit: ITV)

But when Tyrone describes how he saw Sarah running and Gary chasing after her before the accident, Sarah makes out it was a pure coincidence that Gary was there.

Adam senses she's lying but keeps quiet and tells the police she is too shaken to give a statement.

But will Sarah protect Gary after he saved her life? Will Sarah tell Adam the truth? And is their marriage already under threat?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

