In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Stephen risks Sarah catching him out in his lies as he ropes in Gabrielle to con Carla.

As Gabrielle poses as someone working for Seagull Ltd, Sarah returns for her laptop.

But, will she catch Stephen out in his lies in Coronation Street spoilers?

Carla has her doubts (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla wants a meeting with Seagull

Recently, Stephen’s been taking money from the Underworld accounts into a private one under the name of Seagull Ltd.

He’s been taking the money so that he can pay the next instalments of Elaine’s life insurance without her knowing.

This week, Owen soon becomes suspicious of him, believing that Stephen is wrongfully taking the money from Underworld.

He confronts him at a Canada-themed party, suggesting that Stephen has been taking the money and also wants to get rid of him so that he can be with Jenny himself.

Now, Carla has demanded a meeting with Seagull Ltd. But, will she rumble Stephen’s lies?

Sarah returns at an inconvenient time (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah catches Stephen out?

Next week, as Carla asks Stephen to schedule a meeting with Seagull Ltd, Stephen thinks quickly.

He then asks his ex Gabrielle to pose as somebody from Seagull for the meeting. He promises he’ll give her something in return.

Soon enough, Stephen watches on as Carla has an online Zoom meeting with Gabrielle.

Carla buys Gabrielle’s acting skills and believes her to be legit.

However, Stephen then panics when Sarah returns to the factory office for her laptop.

She knows who Gabrielle is and has met her before. If she sees her in the meeting, his lies will be rumbled.

But, can Stephen stop Sarah from exposing his lies? Will she find out what Stephen’s been up to? Will Stephen finally get his comeuppance?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

