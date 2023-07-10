Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah loses her baby as she’s rushed to hospital?

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Monday, July 10), Sarah faces losing her baby as she goes to hospital.

After Adam confesses some terrifying news about Damon to her, Sarah starts to experience some bleeding.

But will Sarah end up losing her baby? Read our Coronation Street spoilers here…

Sarah’s worried for her baby’s health (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah loses her baby?

Tonight, Nick shows Adam a newspaper article revealing that one of the brothers Damon was involved with has been arrested for murdering a local gangster.

Adam worries that Damon might be dead because of what he told Niall.

Meanwhile, Sarah‘s thrilled to secure a Nippersnapper deal with Owen’s boss at work.

However, she soon returns home and sees Adam scrolling through her phone.

He’s forced to admit what he did to Damon, checking her phone to see whether Damon’s been in touch as he could be dead.

Sarah doesn’t have much time to process this as she reveals that she’s bleeding and might be losing the baby.

Adam accompanies a worried Sarah at the hospital as she has a scan. But will the baby be okay?

The social worker pays a visit (Credit: ITV)

Gemma has a meeting with the social worker

Beth’s furious with Gemma for putting Bertie’s life at risk the other day. She’s reported her to social services after Bertie swallowed her anti-depressants.

As the social worker arrives, Gemma reveals that she’s been looking after six children without being a registered childminder.

The social worker is horrified by this admission and explains that Gemma could face being given a huge fine. But how much will Gemma’s mistake end up costing her?

Spider contemplates moving away (Credit: ITV)

Spider considers leaving Weatherfield

Tonight, Spider heads to a work meeting with his boss and is given a new job opportunity.

He’s given the opportunity to leave Weatherfield and take up a new identity.

This would also protect him from Griff. But what would this mean for his relationship with Toyah?

Elaine seems rather chirpy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Elaine angers Stephen

Elaine’s rather full of joy as she speaks to Audrey, making her suspicious of Stephen’s tales.

Stephen tells her that Elaine’s putting on a front and she’s really struggling and might even take her own life.

In the Bistro, Elaine and Stephen attend Sally’s birthday party but Elaine soon frustrates Stephen when she invites her Tai-Chi instructor to the do too.

Ryan wants to move away (Credit: ITV)

Ryan wants to leave for Ireland

Peter tells Daisy that Ryan’s decided to leave Weatherfield and head to Ireland.

Daisy rushes off, shocked by this news. But can she persuade Ryan to stay put?

