In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Sarah and Damon finds themselves alone together in the Bistro office. It’s not long before it leads to more between the pair…

However, they’re unaware that Adam, Dee-Dee, Leanne and Nick are on their way for a meeting in the office.

Will Sarah and Damon have enough time to make a run for it? Will they get caught in the act in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sarah is playing with fire as she cheats with Damon (Credit: ITV)

Sarah has been cheating on Adam

Recently in Weatherfield, Sarah has been falling for bad boy Damon’s charms. Despite telling him to leave her alone on a number of occasions, Sarah can’t help but flirt back.

Believing that Damon was going to go to prison for drug dealing, Sarah slept with him beforehand in a hotel.

Damon had helped her secure a deal for Nippersnapper and had given her his hotel room number on the back of a business card.

Dee-Dee was quick to realise that Sarah had slept with Damon but decided to keep her secret safe from Adam.

However, now, Sarah’s finding it increasingly difficult to stay away from Damon especially as Adam keeps working late hours at the solicitor’s office.

Will Adam see them together? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah and Damon caught out?

Next week, Sarah worries when she hears Dee-Dee and Beth talking about Damon’s black eye. After hearing this, she visits the Bistro where she finds him alone.

Damon leans in and kisses Sarah as she reciprocates the kiss, with both of them then heading into the Bistro office and locking the door.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee and Adam tell Leanne that they came to the Bistro to discuss the late-licence but the restaurant was locked.

Are they about to get caught? (Credit: ITV)

Nick, Leanne, Adam and Dee-Dee all turn up at the Bistro and wonder where Damon is. Meanwhile, getting it on inside the locked office, Damon and Sarah panic as they hear them enter the building.

Will anybody catch Sarah and Damon together? Can they both manage to hide before they’re caught in the act?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

