Coronation Street spoilers reveal Sam speaks to Nick after weeks of not talking.

Back in October, Sam’s mum Natasha was murdered by drug lord Harvey Gaskell.

After Natasha’s death, Sam wanted to see Natasha’s body at the funeral directors, but ever since seeing his mother’s body, he has been silent.

But will he start to open up more after discovering a new hobby?

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam speaks to Nick

In upcoming scenes Nick leaves Sam in the café watching Mary play a game of chess, clearly interested.

Sam listens to Hope chatter away over the walkie-talkie but he still doesn’t talk.

Sam listens to Hope chatter away over the walkie-talkie (Credit: ITV)

When Mary suggests Sam would like to come back the next day and have a lesson, Sam smiles and nods.

The next day Sam settles down to play a game of chess with Mary and Nick watches, pleased to see his son enjoying himself at last.

Later in the cafe Mary sets about teaching Sam some famous chess moves and he really seems to be loving the game.

Having borrowed Hope’s walkie-talkies, Nick plays chess with Sam in the Bistro.

Soon Sam speaks to Nick for the first time since his mum’s death, leaving Nick overjoyed.

Why did Harvey kill Natasha?

Natasha died in October (Credit: ITV)

Harvey escaped prison to get revenge on Leanne, who testified against him in court and got him sent to prison.

When he got back to the Bistro he tied up Leanne, who was dressed as Morticia Addams for Sam.

She managed to escape but what she didn’t know is Natasha made it back to Weatherfield and was also wearing a Morticia costume.

Harvey shot Natasha thinking she was Leanne. Later Natasha died in hospital during surgery.



