Coronation Street spoilers: Sam defies Nick and Leanne to get to the truth about Harvey

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Sam goes behind Nick and Leanne’s backs to get the truth about why his mum was killed.

Sam continues writing letters to Harvey despite Leanne’s warning.

Whilst promising to stop contacting Harvey, Sam betrays his family and continues his quest for information.

But, will Sam get the truth in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

Leanne tells Sam to stop writing the letters (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne tell Sam to stop contacting Harvey

After visiting Harvey in prison, Leanne finds out that Sam has been writing letters to him.

Harvey then tells Leanne that this has to stop and warns her to listen to his advice.

With this, Leanne tells Nick about the letters.

He’s just as shocked as she is and doesn’t understand why Sam would want to contact the criminal.

They both speak to Sam but are heartbroken when he tells them that all he wanted to know was why Harvey killed his mum.

After listening to Nick and Leanne’s concerns, Sam promises that he won’t send anymore letters to the killer, if he can go and visit him instead.

They tell him that this can’t happen, but Sam remains adamant that he’ll get to look Natasha’s killer in the eye.

Sam promises to stop contacting Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sam agrees to stop contacting Harvey

On the anniversary of Natasha’s death, Sam and the Platts have a special lunch at the Bistro to remember her.

When Nick reveals that Sam’s been contacting Harvey in prison, Sam does his best to justify his actions.

Audrey listens to Sam but tries to change his mind about writing anymore letters.

Realising that he’s not able to get through to his family as they don’t understand him, Sam decides to ‘agree’ to ending his contact with Harvey.

But, how long will this last for?

Sam rebels (Credit: ITV)

Sam sends another letter

Despite his promise to his family, Sam decides to keep pushing Harvey for information.

Sam opens up to his friend, Hope, and tell her a secret.

He’s sent Harvey a questionnaire to fill in about his crimes.

He can’t risk Nick and Leanne finding out as he’ll be in trouble.

Will Sam finally get the truth?

Will Harvey reply to Sam’s questionnaire?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Sam find out the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!