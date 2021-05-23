Coronation Street has revealed the explosive aftermath of Sam Blakeman’s kidnapping in a new trailer.

The son of Nick and Natasha was lured into a van in Friday night’s episode.

Exclusive: The pressure mounts for Nick as he struggles to keep himself and his family safe. All next week on Coronation Street. #Corrie @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/44scxY9X3w — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 21, 2021

Viewers know drug dealer Harvey and his aunt Sharon Bentley are responsible.

They hired a henchman to carry out the deed using Sharon’s plan.

Evil Harvey hopes to draw Nick out of hiding and use him to convince Leanne Battersby and Simon Barlow to change their statements so the police will have to release him from prison.

Read more: Coronation Street: Sam Blakeman kidnap horrifies viewers – will he die?

Now the trailer has revealed the horrifying moment nick discovers the truth of what’s happened to his son.

The soap posted the trailer to social media with the caption: “The pressure mounts for Nick as he struggles to keep himself and his family safe.

“All next week on Coronation Street.”

Sam Blakeman’s kidnapping has left viewers in tears (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Nick Tilsley given chilling warning over son Sam Blakeman’s kidnapping

In the video, Nick comes face to face with the man responsible for Sam’s kidnapping.

“Time’s short, so listen up Nick,” the man tells him after locking him in his cab.

“Leanne and Simon giving evidence against our mutual friend in court.

However, drug dealer Harvey is calling the shots from behind bars (Credit: ITV)

“I know where your family live, they can’t hide and you can’t protect them.”

Nick looks terrified as he’s told: “If you want to keep your family safe, you know what you’ve got to do.”

Meanwhile on Friday night viewers were left in tears for Sam being locked in a van alone.

One wrote: “#Corrie. Poor little Sam. How could anyone do that to him, just leave him alone shut in a dark van?”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny Connor and villain Sharon Bentley in terrifying showdown

However, a second said: “#corrie Oh sweet little Sam singing breaks my heart.”

Another added: “OK, I know it’s completely fictional but I’m lying in bed worried to bits about Sam Blakeman on @ITVCorrie stuck inside that giant cylinder thing all on his own in the night.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

