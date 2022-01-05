Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sally grows suspicious about Tim’s behaviour.

Recently Tim found out he needs a triple heart bypass and has been scared to tell his wife Sally the truth about his health.

Next week a dishevelled Tim returns home after spending the night in the cab office. He assures Sally that he’s not gone off her but just had a stressful day.

At Aggie’s insistence, Tim returns to see the cardiologist who explains the operation in detail and confirms he’ll receive a letter with a date. Tim is left feeling scared witless.

Tim sees the consultant again (Credit: ITV)

As Tim tries to pluck up the courage to tell Sally about his heart operation, he’s interrupted when Sally reveals Sophie has broken her wrist in a moped accident in Crete.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally grows suspicious of Tim

Later Sally suggests a dip in the tub but Tim makes excuses leaving Sally hurt.

When Jenny lets slip that Tim bought a huge bunch of flowers earlier, Sally is pleased.

Meanwhile Tim calls at No.3 with flowers for Aggie and thanks her for all of her support.

Tim returns home without any flowers (Credit: ITV)

When Tim returns home without any flowers and heads straight to bed leaving Sally convinced he’s hiding something.

Does she think he’s having an affair?

As Sally casts her eye over Maria’s election pamphlet, she’s furious to realise Tim must have let slip about County’s new training ground.

Tim confides in Peter

Meanwhile in the Rovers Tim confides in Peter that he’s awaiting a triple bypass operation but can’t bring himself to tell Sally.

Sally casts her eye over Maria’s election pamphlet (Credit: ITV)

Tim swears Peter to secrecy leaving him deeply concerned. Tim returns home as he take his coat off, he knocks his and Sally’s wedding photo off the side, smashing it to pieces.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

