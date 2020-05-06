Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sally Metcalfe to save Yasmeen from Geoff

Coronation Street character Sally Metcalfe will try and save Yasmeen Nazir from her evil husband Geoff Metcalfe.

Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya seeks Sally's help in saving her gran from abusive bully Geoff. But due to Sally's intervention, it will lead to trouble with her own spouse Tim, Geoff's son.

Show boss Iain MacLeod told The Sun newspaper: "It sucks in loads of characters - Alya and Sally are very pivotal. She has never been Geoff's biggest fan and she is among the first to have seen what goes on behind closed doors. This provides huge material for her and Tim.

Tim is Geoff's son. But it looks like Sally will take Yasmeen's side (Credit: ITV)

"Tim has been gaslighted since birth so he and Sally are on separate sides and there are tensions that are created as they have polar opposite views. It will continue to be brilliantly acted by the exceptional Shelley King and Ian Bartholomew which hasn't come as any surprise.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

"A lot of the feedback we have had is to say how authentic this is and how resonate they have been. The story will continue to showcase their talents."

Iain also revealed that the storyline will continue until the end of the year.

Coronation Street - Geoff's abuse against Yasmeen was mapped out

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Corrie bosses have "agonised" over the abuse plot involving Geoff and Yasmeen.

And Geoff's campaign of coercive abuse against Yasmeen has been carefully mapped out. As a result of Geoff threats, Yasmeen ended up stabbing her husband in his neck.

Yasmeen attacked Geoff in self-defence (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Radio Times, Iain shared: "It's been refined month by month in conjunction with our charity and research partners (including Women's Aid). We've known pretty much from the start this incident would be one of the major peaks.

"It's been organically told and we've agonised over the advancement of how Geoff's behaviour evolved. It has been discussed in more detail than any other story I've worked on, just to make sure we get the nuance right."

Will Tim eventually start to see what his dad is really like? (Credit: ITV)

Iain considers the plot to be a good example of "drama karma".

He explained: "We don't make it for this reason but it is important to have what I call good 'drama karma': what you're putting on screen is karmically making the world little bit of a better place. I really think this story is."

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

