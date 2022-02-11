Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sally debates leaving Weatherfield to go and look after her sister.

Recently Tim had a triple heart bypass, however Sally didn’t know he needed surgery until he ended up collapsing.

After his operation, Tim’s mum Elaine decided to move in with Sally and Tim to help look after her son.

Elaine checks Tim’s pulse (Credit: ITV)

However Sally begins to feel left out.

In next week’s scenes Elaine reveals she’s signed up for a course on heart health. Sally despairs.

As a part of her course work, Elaine checks Tim’s pulse. However she wrongly assesses the results.

Elaine checks Tim’s pulse again only to find that it’s perfectly normal. Tim’s relieved while a puzzled Elaine consults her coursework.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally leaves Tim?

Soon Sally finds out her sister Gina is unwell and she’s left torn.

When Elaine finds out about Gina, she urges Sally to go and look after her.

Sally isn’t sure about going to visit Gina (Credit: ITV)

Elaine and Tim look forward to an afternoon playing board games. But Sally is feeling left out.

Will she decide to leave Weatherfield to go and look after Gina?

What’s happen for Sally and Tim

Speaking about Sally and Tim, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I love Tim and Sally as they feel like an iconic Corrie couple.

“Every so often somebody will come along to a story conference and pitches something that splits them up and sends them off with different people as in permanently.

“It always starts a massive argument, as it did when we talked about doing it with Fiz and Tyrone.

Tim recently had heart surgery (Credit: ITV)

“But I think they just feel right together Tim and Sally, they’re peas in a pod, so that’s why this story will really matter to our audience.”

“There’ll be a huge level of investment in whether they can get over this hurdle or not.”

