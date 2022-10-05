Coronation Street spoilers: Sally catches Tim and Aggie out

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Sally catches Tim and Aggie out over the necklace that Tim gifted his friend.

Tim accidentally sends Sally a text meant for Aggie, making Sally suspicious.

How can Tim worm his way out of this one in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sally and Tim have sex again (Credit: ITV)

Tim and Sally have sex

Viewers will know that Tim has been struggling with his impotence ever since his heart operation.

Despite trying everything from Viagra to adult websites, Tim and Sally haven’t had sex for a long time.

Recently Tim opened up to his friend Peter about his struggles but immediately felt humiliated about the situation.

One person who has helped him throughout his journey has been Aggie.

Aggie helped Tim realise that his fear of dying was stopping him from having sex.

Now, Tim’s started to come to terms with his fears.

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Sally and Tim finally have sex.

Tim joins Sally in an aerobic workout at home which soon leads to a kiss.

Sparks fly and the couple have sex.

Sally gets suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally catches Tim out

Sally plans a night out at The Bistro to thank him for the necklace that he got her for their anniversary.

Meanwhile, Aggie tells Tim that he has to stick to the story she told Ed.

She’s told him that the necklace gifted to her by Tim was an old one she’d had for ages.

Later on, Tim and Sally go to The Bistro but bump into Ed.

Ed’s also dining at The Bistro and invites them to join him and Aggie on their table.

Things soon get uncomfortable for Aggie when Sally compliments her about her necklace.

Aggie can’t believe that Tim and Sally are loved up all of a sudden, so Tim sends her a text to explain that him and Sally had sex.

However, he accidentally sends the text to Sally.

Will Sally realise that Aggie has been helping Tim?

Will she realise that Tim was the one who bought Aggie’s necklace?

And what does this mean for the future of their marriage?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

