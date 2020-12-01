Coronation Street star Sair Khan has revealed new details of the huge showdown between her character Alya Nazir and Geoff Metcalfe.

During the show’s 60th anniversary, the two enemies will clash after Yasmeen’s trial.

The fall out from the verdict reverberates around the street. Whilst it’s not revealed what the verdict is, Geoff and Alya lock horns once more.

The verdict of Yasmeen’s trial will be revealed the week of the 60th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

But things take a turn in Speed Daal when Geoff attacks Alya.

Coronation Street: Sair Khan goes into detail on Geoff and Alya’s showdown

Speaking about the scenes, Sair told TV Times: “Geoff is stalking Alya, so she goews to the police.

“At the same time, he decides to start a new life with his new girlfriend Christine, but to do that, he needs as much money from Yasmeen’s family as possible.

“As Alya’s on her way back from the station, she decides to check in on Speed Daal and finds Geoff trying to steal money from a box.

Geoff attacks Alya (Credit: ITV)

“This plays right into her hands because it’s a sure-fire way of bringing criminal proceedings against him.

“While Alya is trying to call the police, Geoff lamps her round the back of the head with the money box and knocks her clean out, and then he kicks her, which is such a cruel thing to do. She’s left for dead.”

Later, Geoff heads back to No.6 and sets fire to the house. But Alya follows him and a rooftop row occurs.

Speaking about the rooftop scenes, Sair continued: “After he has attacked Alya, Geoff goes back to the house and pours fuel around the place and starts a fire.

Geoff sets fire to No.6 (Credit: ITV)

“Alya returns, and at that point, he knows he’s not going to get away scot-free as he’d hoped. Not only has he attacked her, but she lets him know that she has told his new girlfriend what he’s really like.”

Sair then revealed that Alya gets back at Geoff.

Alya attacks Geoff right back.

She added: “They escape the fire by getting out through the loft and Alya attacks Geoff right back. It’s a very dangerous situation.”

Coronation Street will air three one hour episodes for the 60th anniversary. The episodes will air Monday, December 7th, Wednesday 9th, Friday 11th at 7.30pm.

