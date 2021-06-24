Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ryan to break Alya’s heart as he cheats with Daisy?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Ryan and Daisy grow closer, but will he end up cheating on Alya?

Ryan and Alya have been in a relationship for two years, but could their relationship be in danger as he becomes more friendly with Daisy?

In next week’s scenes Jenny is excited as she heads into town to sort out the mortgage for the pub.

Emma refuses to work until Sean is reinstated (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Daisy tries to mask her panic. Redoing the rota, she gives herself all of Sean’s shifts, but Emma points out that if Sean is gone, then so is the hotpot recipe.

Daisy tries to play it down while Emma asserts she’s not lifting a finger until Sean is reinstated.

Later Jenny is horrified to read the Double Glammy article in the Gazette. When she discovers Daisy has stripped Sean of his shifts and Emma has walked out, she is furious and reinstates Sean.

Daisy is humiliated, especially when Jenny reveals she’s looked into her finances and is going to buy the pub outright herself.

Jenny is furious with Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Alya reveals that the bank has agreed to repossess the community centre meaning Yasmeen can pay off all her debts.

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan turns to Daisy

Later Ryan is fed up when he suggests a night out to Alya, but she tells him she has to work.

Alya soon reminds Ryan that is they’re going to get their own place, he needs to find some more work.

Daisy urges Ryan to reboot his DJ career (Credit: ITV)

Feeling down, he goes to the pub and Daisy attempts to cheer him up.

When Ryan reveals that he’s a DJ Daisy urges him to reboot his career and follow his heart.

This week’s episodes of Coronation Street are now available on ITV Hub.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

