Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan goes missing after fresh ordeal

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Ryan goes missing after discharging himself from the hospital.

Daisy and Carla head out to find Ryan, panicked when he’s no longer in his hospital bed in Weatherfield General.

Where has Ryan gone to? Will his loved ones manage to find him in Coronation Street spoilers for next week?

Alya vows to be there for Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Alya support Ryan

Next week, Daniel returns home from court and tells a devastated Daisy that Justin has pleaded not guilty. Daisy tells Ryan who fears that he’ll have to go over everything again in court.

Alya sits on his hospital bed and promises to support him throughout the entire process. With emotions all over the place, Ryan thanks Alya by telling her that he loves her.

Later on, Daisy tries to give Ryan something to look forward to by bringing Crystal into the hospital to talk about Ibiza.

Ryan’s grateful for Daisy’s support and starts becoming hopeful that there might still be a future for him in Ibiza once he’s had time to process the acid attack.

Ryan can’t cope with seeing his burns (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan goes missing

Ryan decides that now is the time to take a look at his burns. However, he’s devastated when the surgeon reveals that he needs a skin graft because his skin isn’t healing as expected.

Later on, Daisy and Carla head to see Ryan in hospital but panic when he’s not in his bed. They then realise that his backpack has also gone.

Daisy and Carla start a search party as they fear for Ryan’s safety. Daisy also worries about how to tell Ryan that Crystal doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore.

With Ryan unable to process his burns, he lingers by the tram station. But, where is Ryan off to? Will Carla and Daisy find him in time?

