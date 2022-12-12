Coronation Street Spoilers: Roy’s mistake leaves Nina dead?

In latest Coronation Street spoilers, Nina is in for a terrible accident thanks to a terrible mistake by Roy.

Roy’s unwillingness to use a mobile phone leads to calamity when he takes a trip to the woods with Nina, Brian and Asha.

When Nina takes a fall while looking for Roy, he holds himself responsible.

But will Nina die of her injuries?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Roy’s unwillingness to embrace technology leads to disaster (Credit: ITV)

Technophobe Roy causes trouble for his friends

As the week begins, Roy apologises to Nina for causing her to miss her cinema trip.

Nina points out that he could have called her if he’d use the mobile phone she got him.

She tells him how much easier life would be if he’d embrace technology.

Later, Roy joins Evelyn and Brian.

He tells them that for the last two years he’s been secretly studying for his VBRV – Volunteer Bat Roost Visitor qualification.

He arranges to meet Nina, Brian and Asha at the bat group meeting in the woods.

But first, he will drop Evelyn at a friend’s house.

But when Brian and Nina get a message saying the meeting has been cancelled, they are unable to get in touch with Roy.

Meanwhile, Roy arrives at the woods.

As he looks for the others, he accidentally drops his thermos in the river.

Has Roy’s ignorance gotten Nina hurt, or, worse, killed? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina takes a fall

Arriving at the woods to look for Roy, Nina, Asha and Brian spot his car.

They head off towards to look for him.

Nina is shocked when she spots Roy’s thermos in the water.

She makes her way down the bank.

But soon disaster strikes when she slips, bangs her head and rolls into the river.

Asha and Brian watch in panic.

Brian drags Nina’s limp body from the river.

Terrified, Asha calls for an ambulance.

Will Nina survive?

Roy shows off his new smart phone (Credit: ITV)

Roy embraces new technology

Thankfully, Nina manages to survive.

As Roy and Nina leave the hospital, Roy blames himself for endangering her life.

Later, when Sam calls at the café, he tells Roy how helpful his phone is for astronomy.

Roy heads off to town and returns with a brand new smartphone.

As Nina and Asha show him how to use it, Roy gets completely bewildered.

Can he learn to embrace technology?

Later, Brian enters the café to find Roy listening to classical music on his smartphone.

Roy reluctantly admits that it does have its uses.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

