Coronation Street SPOILERS: Roy grows worried about David

In next week's Coronation Street Roy begins to worry about David when they discuss Shona moving back to the cobbles. Is David getting ahead of himself?

After losing her memory, Shona was placed in a rehabilitation centre. Unable to remember her husband David, she decided she didn't want to see him anymore.

Shona is ready to leave the centre (Credit: ITV)

But after a recent visit to the cobbles, Shona decided she would like to move in with her former employer Roy, despite not being able to remember him either.

In preview pictures for next week's episode, Roy reveals that Shona should be discharged from the rehab centre very soon. Hearing this, David is filled with optimism.

David is optimistic when he learns Shona can come home soon, leaving Roy worried (Credit: ITV)

But Roy starts to become concerned that David is getting his hopes up too soon. Is he right to be worried?

Coronation Street: Shona's return

Shona returned to screens two weeks ago as it was revealed she was well enough to go back home.

However unable to remember living at the Platts' home, she wanted to go back to her flat on the Ecclestone Estate.

When she realised that was no longer an option, and was paid a visit by Sarah Platt, she agreed to visit No.8 Coronation Street.

Roy and Shona reunited after he found her out the back of his cafe (Credit: ITV)

But when things became overwhelming, she ran off and bumped into her friend Roy.

Despite being unable to remember Roy, Shona seemed more settled with him and he offered for her to come and live with him and his niece Nina.

Roy offered Shona a place to stay (Credit: ITV)

Whilst David is happy his wife is now going to be back on the Street, Shona still doesn't seem interested in speaking to him.

Will she ever remember their life together, or will David have to regain her trust?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Fridays on ITV at 7.30pm

