Coronation Street SPOILERS: Romance for Nina and Seb?

Coronation Street spoilers reveals there’s a spark between Nina and Seb.

Recently Asha and Nina split up after Nina started to feel like were moving too fast. But next week Asha gets back together with her ex-boyfriend Corey and Nina asks Seb over to watch a film.

In next week’s scenes, Corey runs into Asha. Realising she’s no longer with Nina, Corey suggests they meet up later and Asha tentatively agrees.

Later Asha reveals that she’s seeing Corey again, but he’s a changed person. Knowing what he’s like, Nina is worried.

Corey and Asha get back together (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soap spoilers: Coronation Street storylines for next week revealed in pictures

Nina’s worried for her friend as she watches Asha and Corey.

In a bid to make a stand against traffic pollution, Nina blocks Victoria Street with tables from the café.

Seb is furious and points out that he needs to get to work. As a defiant Nina and irate Seb stare each other out, Roy intervenes.

He orders his niece to move the tables back on to the pavement.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina invites Seb over

When Seb confides in Nina that he’s planning to have his hair cut because he’s sick of the lads taking the mickey, Nina urges him to ignore them and be himself.

Grateful, Seb thanks Nina for her advice and as the two soon start discussing music, they start to see each other in a new light.

Asha and Seb start to see each other in a new light (Credit: ITV)

Later, Nina is gutted when she finds out that Corey and Asha are officially back together. Wanting to move on, it pushes her to invite Seb round to watch a film.

Across the street Asha is watching. Soon Corey presents her with a lovely bouquet of flowers to celebrate getting back together. However it’s clear Asha’s heart isn’t in it.

At No.7, Corey starts to put pressure on Asha to go to bed with him. However Asha isn’t ready and doesn’t want to.

Dev throws Corey out (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Alina Pop slammed by fans as Fiz discovers her kiss with Tyrone

Soon Dev arrives home and throws Corey out.

When Dev tells Asha that Seb is now dating Nina, Asha insists she’s fine with it, but Dev isn’t fooled and can see she’s upset.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.