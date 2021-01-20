Coronation Street SPOILERS: Romance for Nina and Asha as sparks fly?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal sparks fly between Nina and Asha. Could their be romance on the cards?

Recently Asha split up with her boyfriend Corey after standing up to him.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sparks fly for Nina and Asha

In next week’s scenes Dev confides in Nina that Asha is still brooding over Corey and her school work is suffering because of it.

Nina suggests it may be easier for her to study in the café.

There’s a spark between Nina and Asha (Credit: ITV)

Later, Asha comes in to do her school work. But as Nina helps her out, the spark between them is evident. Could they end up being more than friends?

Romance for Nina

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod recently confirmed there will be a love story for Nina this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, he said: “There will be a fantastic and unique love story for her that might not entirely end up where you might expect now.

Nina will get a romance story this year (Credit: ITV)

“I think if you were to sit there and pop down the bookies and put a bet on how you think her love story might play out, it probably won’t be like we’re going to do it.

“I hope it will be pleasantly surprising in the long run.”

Coronation Street: Nina and Asha

Nina and Asha started to become friends after Nina moved to the cobbles in 2019.

After a video of Asha stripping got sent around, Nina stood up for Asha when a group of lads began to make fun of her. She ended up punching one of the boys in the face.

More recently Nina gave Asha a choker for her birthday. However Corey didn’t approve of Asha’s new jewellery and demanded she took it off, telling her it made her look like a dog.

Asha and Corey recently split up (Credit: ITV)

But when Yasmeen overheard Corey’s abusive behaviour towards Asha, she warned her not to put up with it.

Nina also advised the teenager to carve her own path and be who she wants to be.

But when Asha stood up to her boyfriend, he ended things with her. Could Asha find love with Nina?

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

