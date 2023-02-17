Coronation Street spoilers: Shona and David finished for good over ‘last straw’ behaviour?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that, in the wake of a drunken pass at Maria Connor, David Platt is dumped by furious wife Shona.

This comes as she returned to offer support for David in his time of need.

After some bad news about Max tips David over the edge, he tries to kiss well-meaning Maria.

This will result in Shona dumping her husband.

Maria finds David in a drunken state (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David makes a pass at Maria

With Max refusing to see him at the Secure Training Centre, David tries to get some information on how Max is coping.

An STC officer named June, finds Max nursing facial injuries and calls David.

June tells him that Max has been attacked.

Later, Maria finds David drunk and alone in Victoria Garden.

She is sympathetic to his plight, and sits down to talk to him.

Getting the wrong idea, David leans in for a kiss (Credit: ITV)

However, when David leans in for a drunken kiss, Maria orders him to go home.

David pays Alya a visit and Shona enters the restaurant.

She assures David that, from now on, they will face everything together.

Meanwhile, Maria tells Gary about David’s attempt to kiss her.

How will Gary react?

Maria turns David down, telling him to go home (Credit: ITV)

Gary drops David in it

Furious, Gary finds David and Shona in the Rovers.

He confronts David, telling Shona in the process.

Upset, Shona rushes out of the Rovers.

David tells Gary that he was drunk and regrets trying to kiss Maria.

Shona dumps David

At home, Shona tells David that she’s leaving him.

Over breakfast the next day, downcast David tells Gail that Shona has left him.

Later, Maria assures Shona that David’s drunken pass meant nothing.

Will Shona to give David another chance?

