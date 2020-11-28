Coronation Street spoilers reveal Ray attacks Faye in his 0ffice, leaving her terrified.

In upcoming scenes, cobbles residents learn of Ray’s plans to destroy the cobbles and on the week of the 60th anniversary, they decide to take action.

Ken unwittingly reveals to Debbie how this afternoon they’ll be lodging the application to have the brewery listed as a historical building. This will stop Ray from being able to demolish it.

The bulldozer arrives on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

When Debbie warns Ray about the residents’ plans to prevent the brewery being knocked down, he resolves to demolish it that afternoon before they lodge the application.

Coronation Street: Ray calls the bulldozer in

On the street, Kevin, Abi, Ken, Brian, Cathy, Ken, Rita, David and Shona watch in horror as the bulldozer heads towards the brewery. But Ray gives them a satisfied grin as he watches his plans go ahead.

Ray is happy when the bulldozer turns up (Credit: ITV)

The residents decide to set up camp in front of the brewery. Rita leads them in a rendition of ‘We Shall Not Be Moved.’

After a night of camping outside the building, residents celebrate their success in halting the bulldozer. But their joy is short-lived when a massive long-arm digger turns up.

In a bid to make peace with Abi, Kevin calls a councillor friend to alert him to the brewery’s application. Meanwhile Debbie calls Ray in a panic.

Abi jumps in the cab of the digger (Credit: ITV)

Ray’s men begin to dismantle the camp leaving protestors outraged.

As Ken stands in the path of the bulldozers, Abi jumps in the cab of the digger. But she loses control of the long arm, which smashes down a nearby substation. This knocks out all the power in the surrounding streets.

Kevin is baffled as to how Ray got wind of their plans. Is the game up for Debbie?

Coronation Street: Ray sexually assaults Faye?

Meanwhile in the Bistro a flattered Faye puts aside any misgivings and agrees to join Ray for a drink in his office.

Gary soon enters the Bistro with the signed factory contract for Ray. But he’s taken aback when he hears Faye’s muffled cries coming from the office.

Faye’s muffled cries coming from the office (Credit: ITV)

Gary orders Ray to open the door and is shocked to see his little sister emerge in tears with her blouse torn. Clearly terrified, Faye flees.

Incensed, Gary goes after her. Back at their flat, Gary and Maria try to comfort Faye but she clams up. She refuses to take any action against Ray.

Faye refuses to take any action against Ray (Credit: ITV)

Gary seethes with rage. But will he take revenge on the businessman?

Coronation Street will air three one hour episodes for the 60th anniversary. The episodes will air Monday, December 7th, Wednesday 9th, Friday 11th at 7.30pm.

