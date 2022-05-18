Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Phill‘s secret is revealed.

Recently Fiz moved in with new boyfriend Phill.

However it looks like he has been hiding a big secret from Fiz and he gets a shock when Hope uncovers the truth.

Hope finds out Phill’s secret and gets revenge (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 23-27

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill’s secret revealed

Last year, Fiz and Tyrone split after he ran off to be with Alina.

Although Alina and Ty’s relationship didn’t work out, Fiz ended up meeting and falling for Phill Whittaker.

The couple recently moved into their new home together, but Tyrone is growing increasingly suspicious about Phill.

In next week’s scenes Tyrone is suspicious about Phill and wonders what he’s up to.

Meanwhile Hope borrows Phill’s laptop and it’s not long before she uncovers the truth about what Phill is up to.

Hope is furious and she takes revenge in true Hope style.

At the house, Phill hears the noise of the mini-digger on the driveway and dashes around the house to see what’s going on.

Phill is horrified to see Hope on the digger. As she pulls a lever, the digger’s arm swings round and smashes the windscreen on his car.

What has Hope found and does this spell the end of Fiz and Phill?

Tyrone and Phill fall into the cement during a fight (Credit: ITV)

Phill proposes to Fiz

Tyrone calls at Fiz’s house to collect Fiz’s things, hoping this now means they can get back together.

However a row kicks off between him and Phill.

As Tyrone makes a grab for Phill, they lose their balance and fall headlong into wet cement on the patio.

As Phill scours the wet concrete, he reveals that he’s lost an engagement ring.

Phill gets down on one knee (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone helps Phill out and he manages to find the ring.

Later Phill asks Fiz to marry him as Tyrone waits in the wings secretly heartbroken.

Will Fiz say yes to Phill’s proposal or have her eyes been opened?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.