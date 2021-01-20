Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carla discovers Peter has written a suicide note and is determined to help him. Will Peter listen to her?

In next week’s scenes Ken sets about circulating a photo of Peter to all local pubs and shops explaining that he’s ill and requests they don’t serve him. However, when Peter arrives home drunk, Ken despairs.

Concerned to see Ken so low, Adam suggests to his grandad and Tracy that they each take turns to keep an eye on Peter and if he goes out, they go with him.

Peter is annoyed to see Adam following him (Credit: ITV)

As Peter heads out, he’s annoyed to realise Adam is following him. Soon Peter arrives home blind drunk as Adam looks on in despair.

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla finds Peter’s note

Sweating and shaking, Peter sits down to write a letter to Simon. He then tells Carla he’d like to draw a line under their feud and that he forgives her for sleeping with Adam.

Carla’s relieved but when she sees Peter’s notebook, she’s horrified to see it’s a suicide letter to Simon.

Peter notices that she’s seen it and insists it’s not a suicide letter but a farewell letter as he’s come to accept that he’s dying.

Carla discovers Peter’s note (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s on a mission to save Peter and drags Simon around to No.1. Peter is horrified when Carla begins reading out the letter.

As a shaken Simon heads out, she begs him to save Peter before it’s too late.

Carla implores Peter to stop drinking and prove to Simon just how much he loves him. But Simon is heart-broken and washes his hands of his dad.

Ken finds Peter drunk in a hotel bar (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Ken is horrified to hear what’s happened. He soon finds Peter drunk at a hotel bar. But when Ken tries to take the drink off his son, Peter lashes out.

Ashamed of his actions Peter breaks down and admits he wants to give up the booze but doesn’t know how to stop.

Peter ends up in hospital

Later, Ken is horrified to discover Peter suffering a seizure and calls an ambulance. In the hospital, the Barlow family discuss the doctor’s advice to reduce Peter’s alcohol intake gradually to avoid sudden death.

Peter doesn’t want to see Carla (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Carla attends a meeting with a new client, only to discover it’s Lucas – a blast from the past that she met when living in Devon.

Carla calls at No.1 to offer Peter her support. But he makes it clear he doesn’t want her anywhere near.

Carla leaves Weatherfield?

Soon she heads off to lunch with Lucas who reveals he’s booked a hotel for the weekend and he’d like her to join him.

Will Carla leave? (Credit: ITV)

Roy urges Peter to make things up with Carla as it’s clear they still love each other, but if he doesn’t act now, it could be too late.

As Ken administers Peter’s whisky and Carla readies to leave for the weekend, Peter asks her not to go. Will Carla agree?

