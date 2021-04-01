Coronation Street SPOILERS: Peter to die as he’s given devastating news?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Peter gets some bad news about his liver. Could his health be in danger?

In next week’s scenes, when Sarah suggests that with Nick back at the factory, she’s superfluous to requirements, Carla agrees and offers to terminate her contract.

Peter spots Lucas getting into a taxi. But Carla assures Peter she wants nothing to do with Lucas and is quitting the factory to concentrate on him.

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter given devastating news

Later in the week, Peter goes to the hospital accompanied by Daniel.

At the appointment, the consultant reveals that his liver hasn’t improved, he needs a transplant and might not be eligible for one. Peter is shocked by the news.

He assures Daniel that he’s not giving up as he’s got Carla and Simon to think about.

Soon Peter breaks the news to Carla that his last hope is a liver transplant. But he tells her nothing will stand in the way of their wedding.

Leanne and Simon leave

Meanwhile, drug dealer Harvey tells Leanne that he was set up and someone has grassed him up.

With little choice, she admits it was her. Tearful, Leanne confides in Toyah that she and Simon are moving away as it’s the only way she can ensure his safety.

Nick calls in at the flat to find Leanne and Simon about to leave. Nick reveals that Toyah told him everything, he still loves her and they can sort things out together.

But an upset Leanne insists that it’s too late. Leanne confides in Toyah that she had to say a painful goodbye to Nick.

In the factory, a miserable Nick fills Sarah and David in on why Leanne has to move away and now he’s forced to chose between leaving with her and staying with his son Sam.

Meanwhile Simon finds Peter in Victoria Garden. Soon Simon tells Peter he loves him and Peter is deeply touched. Will he tell his son about his health?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

