Coronation Street's Peter is looking angry and, in a bubble, is PC Craig
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter in trouble with the police

Peter's new motorbike looks to be a little dodgy

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Peter gets in trouble with the police for his new but seemingly dodgy motorbike.

As Peter trades his tablet for a motorbike, he’s stopped by the police.

But, why is Peter in trouble with the police in Coronation Street spoilers?

Peter’s motorbike is stolen (Credit: ITV)

Peter gets in trouble for his stolen motorbike

Peter is losing hope when he tells Abi and Kevin about his bet with Carla.

He’s aiming to trade up his onion bhaji for a motorbike.

However, he’s only got until the evening to do it which doesn’t give him much time.

Abi offers to help Peter out and gives him the details of someone called Benn who is selling a motorbike.

Peter’s both thrilled and left in disbelief when Benn gives him the motorbike in return for a tablet.

However, things take a turn when the police stop Peter and question him on why he has a stolen motorbike.

But, is Peter’s bike really stolen?

Paul gets injured (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter’s bike puts Paul in danger

After clearing things up with the police, Peter shows Paul his new wheels.

He offers him a ride on the new motorbike.

However, elsewhere, Carla’s rushing to get to a meeting unaware that Stephen has spiked her drink.

Stephen has been lacing her coffee and wine with LSD before pretending that her meeting is cancelled.

Carla realises that her meeting is still on as Dick Havisham rings her to ask where she is.

In a race to get to the meeting, Carla asks Abi if she can have her car back from the garage but Abi won’t let her.

With this, she decides to jump into the Underworld van but loses control.

With Carla crashing into him, Paul falls off of the bike and is left in pain.

But, will Paul be okay?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Peter Smashes Dr Thorne's Car | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Peter Barlow

Trending Articles

Harvey Price smiling and Katie Price with curly blonde hair
Katie Price fans praise son Harvey as he shows off results of his weight loss
Strictly star Amy Dowden talking on This Morning
Amy Dowden leaves fans ‘sad’ with Strictly announcement
Dan Walker on 5 News, Nicola Bulley partner during interview
Partner of Nicola Bulley makes moving vow as Dan Walker expresses ‘heartbreak’
Emmerdale star Charley Webb and Debbie Dingle comp image
Where has Debbie Dingle gone in Emmerdale? Will Charley Webb ever return?
Dan Walker side by side with Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley latest: Mum of two’s partner tells Dan Walker what he’s told their kids
Nicola Bulley smiling with her dog and Denise Welch on Loose Women
Search for Nicola Bulley: Denise Welch responds to backlash over ’speculation’ about disappearance