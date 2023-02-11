In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Peter gets in trouble with the police for his new but seemingly dodgy motorbike.

As Peter trades his tablet for a motorbike, he’s stopped by the police.

But, why is Peter in trouble with the police in Coronation Street spoilers?

Peter’s motorbike is stolen (Credit: ITV)

Peter gets in trouble for his stolen motorbike

Peter is losing hope when he tells Abi and Kevin about his bet with Carla.

He’s aiming to trade up his onion bhaji for a motorbike.

However, he’s only got until the evening to do it which doesn’t give him much time.

Abi offers to help Peter out and gives him the details of someone called Benn who is selling a motorbike.

Peter’s both thrilled and left in disbelief when Benn gives him the motorbike in return for a tablet.

However, things take a turn when the police stop Peter and question him on why he has a stolen motorbike.

But, is Peter’s bike really stolen?

Paul gets injured (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter’s bike puts Paul in danger

After clearing things up with the police, Peter shows Paul his new wheels.

He offers him a ride on the new motorbike.

However, elsewhere, Carla’s rushing to get to a meeting unaware that Stephen has spiked her drink.

Stephen has been lacing her coffee and wine with LSD before pretending that her meeting is cancelled.

Carla realises that her meeting is still on as Dick Havisham rings her to ask where she is.

In a race to get to the meeting, Carla asks Abi if she can have her car back from the garage but Abi won’t let her.

With this, she decides to jump into the Underworld van but loses control.

With Carla crashing into him, Paul falls off of the bike and is left in pain.

But, will Paul be okay?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

